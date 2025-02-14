Pete Alonso deal could signal New York Mets intentions for next offseason
After a long winter of deliberation, the Polar Bear came out of hibernation to re-sign with the New York Mets. The deal the team gave Pete Alonso could be a signal of their intentions for the next offseason.
The Mets and Alonso came to an agreement on a two-year, $54 million contract with a player option for the second year. Alonso's $30 million AAV is the highest among all first basemen in 2025, and if he picks up the option for 2026, he will earn an additional $24 million.
As things currently stand, it is impossible to determine if Alonso will exercise the option or not. If the slugger returns to form in 2025 after a down year in 2024, it is likely that he will opt out and test the waters in free agency one more time, and that could be what the Mets are banking on.
Next offseason's class of free agents is a strong one, and one of the top available names will be first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero has made a name for himself with the Toronto Blue Jays as one of the better all-around talents at the plate, and he also happens to be a first baseman.
A recent article from Jon Heyman for the New York Post laid out the possibility that the Alonso deal could be a signal that the Mets are hoping to pursue Guerrero in free agency next winter. Rumors have surrounded the Blue Jays and their young slugger and a potential extension, but Guerrero has put a deadline of February 18 on any extension talks.
"One has to wonder," writes Heyman, "if they might have an eye on younger superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. should he become a free agent after the year. Guerrero’s camp has set a negotiating deadline of Feb. 18 for a deal in Toronto, and Guerrero, 25, is shooting for more than $400M."
(Note: Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami is also expected to be posted next offseason, giving the Mets another first base option to consider in free agency.)
Assuming Alonso does opt out after 2025, adding Guerrero to this Mets lineup will be a massive upgrade. While Alonso may bring more in the power department at his peak, Guerrero is not far behind and makes up for the handful of home runs he is lacking by a much higher batting average and on-base percentage.
The Mets have no aversion to spending money, as has been widely evident since Steve Cohen took the reigns as owner. Guerrero's $400 million (or more) price tag will not be a deterrent for them, even with Juan Soto's $765 million contract on the payroll.
It is all speculation at this point from the outside looking in, but it may not actually be for those on the inside. Where there is smoke, there is fire, and it only makes sense for the Mets and their chances of competing in 2026 and beyond.