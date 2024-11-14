Inside The Mets

Carlos Beltran Admits the Mets are Going 'Full Blast' After Juan Soto

Carlos Beltran admits the Mets' strong interest in signing superstar free agent Juan Soto.

Logan VanDine

The New York Mets' interest in free agent superstar Juan Soto seems to be heating up after these comments from Carlos Beltran.

The former Met and current assistant to the president of baseball operations spoke to Joseph Reboyras of Primera Hora, a newspaper in Puerto Rico, about New York's interest in the young slugger.

“The Mets want to improve the team and there is no doubt that they will go after free agents, especially Juan Soto, who everybody wants,” Beltran said. “The Mets will go full blast for him.”

These comments come after the Mets are scheduled to meet with Soto and his agent, Scott Boras, this week in California with fellow superstar Francisco Lindor reportedly joining in on the talks.

Beltran, who joined the Mets front office before the 2023 season, doubled down on the team's desire to sign Soto by citing owner Steve Cohen's aggressiveness to spend in free agency and win now.

"The Mets’ owner is one of the wealthiest in the game and wants to win,” Beltran said. “When he tells the press that he wants to win, he doesn’t say it to rile up fans. It’s personal for him and I got to see that being with the team this year.”

Soto is coming off a career-year in his first season with the New York Yankees, as he slashed .288/.419/.569 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBI in 157 regular season games.

Beltran himself played for the Mets from 2005 to 2011, hitting .280 with 149 home runs and 100 stolen bases, while making four All-Star teams. He was also originally named the Mets' manager in November 2019, but was fired without managing a single game after being named in the infamous Houston Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal report.

