Mets' Superstar Helping Recruit Juan Soto in Free Agency
With the Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes heating up, the New York Mets are getting some extra help to convince the superstar slugger to play in Queens.
MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN is reporting that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is involved in the team's pursuit of Soto this offseason.
"The Mets' pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens," Passan wrote.
This news comes after The New York Post reported that the Mets are scheduled to meet with Soto and his agent Scott Boras in California at some point this week.
Lindor and Soto are coming off excellent seasons in 2024 and were both named finalists for the MVP Award in their respective leagues by the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA).
During Soto's first season in The Bronx, the 26-year-old slashed .288/.419/.569 with an OPS of .988 and had a career-high 41 home runs with 109 RBIs in 157 games.
Despite the Mets and Yankees being the two favorites to land Soto, the outfielder is also drawing interest from numerous teams across the league as the Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are all expressing interest.
Per Passan, the Blue Jays are slated to be the first team to meet with Soto this week, followed by the Red Sox, and then the Mets and Yankees.
Soto is expected to receive a record-breaking contract of around $600 million. The Mets will be hoping that Lindor's lobbying helps bring the young phenom to Queens for the foreseeable future.