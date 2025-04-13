Carlos Mendoza gets blunt when asked about Mets' latest offensive woes
After scoring seven runs in game one of their three-game series against the Athletics on Friday, the New York Mets were held in check offensively on Saturday.
The Mets dropped game two of their series against the A's, falling 3-1. Even though Brandon Nimmo homered for the second straight game, New York couldn't generate much offense and failed once again to cash in with runners in scoring position.
Despite the Mets scoring one run or less for the fourth time already this season, Carlos Mendoza does not seem too worried yet about the early-season struggles on offense. The second-year skipper met with reporters after the Amazins' loss to the A's and remained patient when asked if he was concerned about the lack of offense the Mets produced on the afternoon.
"Not really, we've got too many good hitters in that lineup," Mendoza said. "Right now, Pete [Alonso] is pretty much the only one carrying us, but the fact that we are creating traffic and we're getting guys on base, they'll step up. I like [Brandon] Nimmo's at-bat, [Mark] Vientos is just not getting results, but he's continuing to hit the ball hard, he's not chasing, so like I said, one through nine, we got a good offense and they'll come through."
Not coming through with runners in scoring position has been a common theme for New York's lineup this season. After leaving eight runners on base against the A's on Saturday, they're now batting .184 as a team with RISP.
Aside from Pete Alonso's raging hot start to his season, alongside Nimmo homering for the second time in as many days and Francisco Lindor also getting off to a nice start, the Mets have yet to see their offense fully come to their full potential that many expected, 14 games into the season.
Despite typically generating a high on-base percentage in his first season for the Mets, Juan Soto has driven in just four runs thus far and has gone 42 at-bats since his last home run (the longest homer drought of his career). Mark Vientos has yet to build off his breakout 2024 campaign, while Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña have both failed to produce while filling in for starting second baseman Jeff McNeil.
Even though the Mets are batting just .208 as a team, which ranks 25th in MLB, Mendoza still believes in the guys that he currently has and will pencil them into the starting lineup every day.