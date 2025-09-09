Carlos Mendoza gets honest about 'inconsistent' Mets team
Despite another stellar start from rookie sensation Nolan McLean, the New York Mets suffered a 1-0 defeat to their NL East division rival Philadelphia Phillies on September 8.
McLean pitched 5.1 innings and surrendered one earned run on seven hits and three strikeouts. Despite how having his best stuff, McLean did more than enough to keep his team in the game. However, the Mets' offense was stymied by Aaron Nola (who was once an ace but has been brutal during this 2025 season), who pitched six shutout innings and tallied seven strikeouts.
New York's offense seemed unstoppable throughout August. However, they've come back to Earth in a big way since the start of September, including them only having scored five total runs in this current three-game losing skid.
Ultimately, this rollercoaster has encapsulated the Mets' 2025 season to this point. From riding the highs of being baseball's best team for the first two months of the year, to their brutal losing stretch during the dog days of summer, to them seemingly still trying to find stability on both offense and defense as the season begins to wind down, New York has struggled to find consistency.
Carlos Mendoza Sends Strong Message About New York Mets After Loss to Phillies
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to this best when addressing the media after Monday's loss.
When Mendoza was asked how he's feeling about where his team is overall right now, he said, "Yeah. Look, we've been pretty inconsistent. And we put ourselves in this position, which, we're still right there, obviously," per an X post from SNY.
"The goal is to win the division. But, like you mentioned, we're eight [games] back now, I guess that's what it is. But we've got to keep going. We've got to turn the page here, we've got to get ready for another game tomorrow, and continue to get the job done," he continued. "But overall, the inconsistency, and here we are in this position."
Ultimately, despite the Mets' season-long inconsistencies, they're still not in a bad spot. While the NL East might be getting close to being out of reach, they'd still be in position to make the postseason if the season ended today because of the Wild Card.
That said, this team needs to string wins together in order to keep that spot before the season ends. But it does seem like they're overdue for a hot streak, which could come at the perfect time just like it did one season ago.