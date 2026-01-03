Key star predicted to be in Mets' Opening Day lineup
In this story:
With each passing day, more pressure mounts on the New York Mets' front office to add more firepower to their offense, either via free agency or with a trade.
One less option is available, as versatile Japanese standout Kazuma Okamoto just agreed to a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. Yet, the Mets were never seen as a favorite to sign Okamoto, given that he primarily plays in the infield and and Mets don't need another third baseman on their roster right now.
Read more: Insider gives encouraging update on Mets' Kyle Tucker interest
Instead, New York's sights seem to be set on Cody Bellinger, who makes a ton of sense for them. Bellinger is coming off a 2025 campaign with the Yankees, where he hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs while also playing above-average defense. He has excelled in left field, in center field, and at first base in his career, and these are all positions where the Mets could use improvement right now.
Kyle Tucker is also an appealing option for New York, as he, like Bellinger, plays in the outfield and can serve as protection behind Juan Soto in the middle of the Mets' lineup. But it seems clear that David Stearns' priority is securing Bellinger over Tucker right now.
MLB expert predicts Cody Bellinger will be in Mets' Opening Day lineup
While the Yankees want to re-sign Bellinger, many in the industry think the Mets are the favorite to land him. One example of this is Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, who predicted that Bellinger would be batting fourth and playing left field for the Mets on Opening Day in a January 2 article.
Reuter also noted that if the Mets don't end up signing Bellinger or Tucker, they'll likely give Carson Benge a shot at winning a starting job out of spring training. But that could still be the case even if they sign Bellinger or Tucker, since there are two open outfield spots right now.
As it currently stands, it appears that the holdup between Bellinger's team and the Mets' front office is that they differ on opinion about how many years Bellinger's contract should be for. But that's something that could (and should) be worked out at any point.
While this current offseason has not been satisfactory in the eyes of many Mets fans, Stearns signing either Bellinger or Tucker would make matters much more bearable.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Recommended Articles
Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.