Carlos Mendoza gets honest about Mets’ current skid
It has been a series and road trip to forget for the New York Mets.
The Mets dropped their fifth straight game and third in a row against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night, 11-3, to fall a season-high 10 games out of first place in the NL East. They are now just two games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
It's already the third time this season that the Mets have lost five straight games.
New York has been outscored 21-6 in their series against the Phillies thus far, with one more game to go tonight, hoping to salvage what has been a nightmare series in the City of Brotherly Love. Despite the Mets looking practically lifeless in this series, manager Carlos Mendoza was asked about last night's game and whether his ballclub might be demoralized.
"No," Mendoza said. "They know where we're at. That's one thing with these guys, they're not going to give up, they're going to keep showing up, they're going to keep preparing, they're going to keep competing and having each other's back. Nobody's happy, but we gotta keep going."
It has been a tale of two seasons for the Amazins' in 2025. On June 13, they were a major league-best 45-24 and had a comfortable 5.5-game lead over the Phillies in the division. Since then, they have gone 31-46 (the fourth-worst record in all of baseball), ahead of only the Washington Nationals, Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies.
Francisco Lindor, who has gone hitless over his last 14 at-bats gave his input on the Mets' latest losing skid.
"We haven't been consistent," Lindor said. "It's one of those years that things haven't clicked for a long time. In baseball, you have ups and downs and those are guaranteed. You try to limit the downs and you try to ride the highs as long as you can and for some reason, it's been a very wavy season."
"We're still in a position to make the year look completely different," Lindor added. "Everyone here is pushing towards that, fighting to try to get into that wave and just ride it as long as we can. Baseball is a game of momentum; we've just haven't capitalized on the times we had the momentum."
The Mets almost seemed like a lock to make the playoffs all throughout this season. Now, they're holding onto a slim two-game lead for the final Wild Card spot with the Reds and Giants breathing down their necks.
They will look to salvage the final game of this four-game series tonight against their division foes before returning home to take on a red-hot Texas Rangers team this weekend.