Clubhouse issues contributed to Mets’ collapse in 2025

What may have plagued arguably one of the most disappointing seasons in New York Mets history were issues in the clubhouse among these players.

In a November 28 article for the New York Post, Mike Puma reported that both Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil got into a heated confrontation with each other last season. The incident reportedly happened during New York's seventh straight loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on June 20, when a defensive lapse led to a run.

Puma added that Lindor was angry and began to verbally attack McNeil, leading to what was called "a tense standoff" between the two All-Stars after losing 10-2 to their division foes.

"A play didn’t get made and that pissed [Lindor] off,” a source who was nearby the argument said to the Post.

That loss was part of the beginning of the Mets' three-and-a-half-month collapse, which resulted in them missing the postseason. Before this seven-game slide (the first of three losing streaks of seven or more games during the year), the Amazins' had a MLB-best 45-24 record on June 13; they proceeded to go 38-55 the rest of the way, garnering a record of just 83-79.

This is not the first time that Lindor and McNeil have gotten into a heated argument. During Lindor's first season with the Mets in 2021, the two got into an intense confrontation in the dugout during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 7. Even though it was reported that Lindor grabbed McNeil by the throat, the now 32-year-old stated it was just an argument over whether an animal they saw in the dugout was a rat or a raccoon.

Puma also reported that Lindor and superstar outfielder Juan Soto had a "chilly" relationship during the latter's first season in Flushing; Soto had signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal last winter.

Despite both Soto and Lindor stringing together great 2025 campaigns and seemingly getting along just fine during games, the two may not have seen eye to eye on things throughout the year.

This report comes less than a week after the ballclub traded franchise outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Gold Glove infielder Marcus Semien, marking the beginning of a major roster shakeup by president of baseball operations David Stearns.

The Mets are also reportedly shopping the aforementioned McNeil, who is entering the final year of his contract (which includes a club option for 2027). Could this reported clubhouse spat between McNeil and Lindor make it more likely for McNeil to be dealt before the start of next season?

Things could not have gone more wrong for the Mets in 2025 after heading into the season with high expectations. With this latest report about internal issues, this New York Mets team seemed to lack a true leader in their clubhouse.

