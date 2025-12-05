Mets ex-manager addresses Francisco Lindor-Jeff McNeil beef

On November 28, Mike Puma of the New York Post published an article that suggested there was a rift between New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor and Mets second baseman and outfielder Jeff McNeil, which he hinted could be a part of the rumored clubhouse issues that plagued the Mets' 2025 season.

Puma cited "a heated confrontation" between Lindor (who many believe deserves to be named New York's official captain) and McNeil after McNeil made a defensive mistake during the Mets' June 20 game against the Philadelphia Phillies. In the article, Puma said that Lindor "verbally attacked" McNeil after whatever happened, which led to a tense standoff between the two teammates.

This wasn't the first time these two have butted heads, as an altercation between them in 2021 reportedly ended with Lindor grabbing McNeil by the throat and pinning him against a wall.

In the wake of this report, many seem to believe that the relationship between Lindor and McNeil is a central reason why McNeil is on the trade block this offseason.

Buck Showalter Speaks on Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil Relationship

While Buck Showalter wasn't the Mets' manager during Lindor and McNeil's first reported altercation in 2021, he was both of their managers in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. And he addressed the relationship between Lindor and McNeil during his December 4 appearance on MLB Network's Foul Territory show.

“Jeff and Francisco are different. Jeff’s a Long Beach State Dirtbag, loves everything about the game, thinks the world is against him sometimes, with line drives at people. And Lindor is a very stylish, worldly guy. But it works. You know, I called them together the first day that I got there, and I had heard a lot of stuff and we didn’t have a problem. Jeff, I think, led the whole globe in hitting. Nobody on the globe hit for a higher batting average than Jeff McNeil," Showalter said, per an X post from Foul Territory.

“I think if you actually knew everything that went on behind the scenes with relationships, when you're thrown together for eight months, seven months. I mean, heck, I’ve been married for 43 years, and there’s not a day [that] goes by that I don’t have to just shut up. But that’s okay. That’s not why they had a tough year. Their pitching wasn’t very good," Showalter added.

"If they get better pitching, all these stories will go away," he concluded.

While Showalter wasn't there for the last two seasons and therefore doesn't know how the Lindor and McNeil relationship had developed, his last point is very poignant.

