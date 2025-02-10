Carlos Mendoza Reveals His Reaction to Mets Re-Signing Pete Alonso
When the New York Mets and Pete Alonso finally agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal last week, instant excitement immediately persisted as the return of Alonso's bat to the Mets' lineup undoubtedly made it better. While many of the Polar Bear's teammates and Met fans made their excitement clear about his return, manager Carlos Mendoza was also not shy in revealing his level of excitement when he heard the big news.
During an interview on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM on Sunday, the Mets' second-year skipper revealed what his first reaction was when he heard the Polar Bear was returning for at least the 2025 season (his contract with New York has an opt-out after the first season).
"Once I got the news that we got Pete back -- big smile on my face,” Mendoza said.
The 30-year-old's return to the Amazins' will without question make their lineup one of the best in all of baseball, especially with the addition of superstar outfielder Juan Soto. Mendoza also said during the interview that he has a "pretty good idea" of how the top of New York's lineup will be constructed this year which certainly excites him now that Alonso is back.
"I'm excited to have Pete back and what the team was able to do this offseason," Mendoza said. "I can't wait to get it going."
Despite coming off a down year in 2024, Alonso has still proven to be one the best power-hitting first baseman in all of baseball. His 226 career home runs are the second-most in MLB since 2019 (behind Aaron Judge) and he's also just 27 home runs away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the franchise leader in long balls.
Alonso's return for a seventh go-around in New York has certainly garnered a ton of excitement about how the Mets can build off their improbable postseason run last season that saw them reach the NLCS. Mendoza is making it clear how he can't wait to see what Alonso and the rest of the team can do for an encore in 2025.