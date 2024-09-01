Carlos Mendoza Reveals Why Mets Didn't Call Up Exciting Prospect
September 1 each year marks when MLB teams expand from their current 26-player rosters to 28 players for the rest of the regular season.
For the New York Mets, this meant calling up two veteran players: left-handed reliever Alex Young and utilityman Pablo Reyes.
These decisions came as a surprise to many because Mets manager Carlos Mendoza had appeared to hint at a promotion for Luisangel Acuña (who's New York's No. 12 overall prospect) when saying that the Mets, "will value speed and versatility in deciding who to call up" in a recent interview.
But Acuña didn't get the call after all.
And Mendoza revealed why when speaking with the media before Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox.
"In that particular case, I think it's just playing time," Mendoza said of New York promoting Reyes instead of Acuña, per SNY. "For Acuña, he's just got to continue to play. Like I said, there's not gonna be many starts here and it's important for his development to continue to play every day."
The 22-year-old Acuña is hitting .265 with a .676 OPS, 7 home runs, 86 runs scored, and 36 stolen bases in 120 games with the Triple-A Syracuse Mets this season.
Due to Acuña's versatility and speed on the basepaths, the initial thought was that he could be an asset late in games as a baserunner or defensive replacement. But the powers that be clearly wanted to prioritize him getting at-bats in the minors and continuing to develop.
"And again, we've still got a month to go here," Mendoza added. "A lot can change here."
Based on that, it sounds like Acuña will remain in the conversation to get called up in the coming weeks.