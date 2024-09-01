New York Mets Promote Two Veterans for September Call-Ups
After weeks of speculation, the New York Mets have decided which two players to call up as rosters expand for September.
During Saturday’s postgame interview, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that veteran left-hander Alex Young would be the team’s extra pitcher. At the time, he mentioned the Mets had not yet decided on their additional position player. However, hours later, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the team had chosen veteran utilityman Pablo Reyes from Triple-A Syracuse.
This decision came as a slight surprise to fans eager to see the Mets’ No. 12 prospect, Luisangel Acuña, make his major league debut. Acuña, the younger brother of reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr., was acquired by the Mets in the trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers.
Had he been called up, the 22-year-old prospect likely would have been used as a pinch-runner and a late-inning defensive replacement. Acuña is capable of playing second base, shortstop, and left field; Mendoza had previously emphasized that speed and versatility were important factors in the Mets’ decision-making process. Despite this, they opted for the more MLB-ready bat; Acuña currently has a .676 OPS in Triple-A, though he had a standout performance on Saturday, going 3-for-5 with a triple, an RBI, and a stolen base in Syracuse’s 8-4 loss.
Reyes, who turns 31 on Thursday, started the season with the Red Sox but was designated for assignment on April 29 after batting .183/.234/.217 in 21 games. He was a key contributor the year before, hitting .287/.339/.377 in 64 games while playing all four infield positions. After clearing waivers, he was outrighted to the minors and later traded to the Mets for cash considerations at the end of May; he has been with Triple-A Syracuse since then.
In 58 games with Syracuse, Reyes has hit .283/.361/.478 with 10 home runs, 35 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 12 attempts. He will join José Iglesias as a primary backup infielder behind Mark Vientos, Jeff McNeil, and Francisco Lindor.
Young, who will also celebrate his 31st birthday in September, provides a much-needed left-handed option for a Mets bullpen that currently has only one other southpaw, Danny Young. Alex Young began the 2024 season on the Reds’ 60-day injured list, tossed two innings before being traded to the Giants on July 7, and was claimed off waivers by the Mets 10 days later.
In nine innings of big-league action this season, Young has been effective, allowing just one run while posting a 21.6% strikeout rate. The 6-foot-3 lefty has also excelled in Triple-A, recording a 2.81 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP in 31 relief appearances. His arsenal includes a 90 mph sinker, a changeup, a curveball, and a four-seam fastball.
The Mets pulled within two games of a playoff spot on Saturday thanks to a 5-3 win over the White Sox and a 3-0 Braves loss to the Phillies. New York stands at 72-64 with 26 games remaining as of Sunday morning.