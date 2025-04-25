Carlos Mendoza wants Mets pitchers to hate leaving games
While it is fairly common for pitchers to react angrily when removed from games, that is exactly the response the New York Mets hope to see from their staff.
During the team’s off day Thursday, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza joined former MLB catcher Erik Kratz on Foul Territory TV. Both have witnessed plenty of pitchers try to talk their way into staying on the mound during tense visits. And while that frustration is often aimed at the manager, Mendoza welcomes it.
“I want all of them to be pissed,” Mendoza said. “If a pitcher is happy to come out of the game, we have issues.”
Mendoza added that he is not afraid to have that conversation with pitchers and explain his decision—whether that is immediately after the game or the next day. He feels he has been very upfront about that with his staff since spring training began, and that honesty is a key part of building relationships with his players and helping them get to know him as a manager.
No Mets pitcher is happy to come out of a game, according to Mendoza. However, he did reveal who on his staff is the toughest to take the ball from.
“I gotta give it to David Peterson. I could feel it [Wednesday]. I was walking toward the mound and he was staring at me like, ‘Don’t do it,’” Mendoza said with a laugh. “But he gets it. He’s such a professional, he’s such a competitor, and that’s what you want from your starters. They gotta be feeling like, ‘I gotta go as deep as possible.’”
Peterson, 29, has posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and 9.2 K/9 rate over 27 innings through his first five starts of the 2025 campaign. The veteran left-hander has played a pivotal role for a Mets pitching staff that statistically ranks at the top of the league, despite the absences of Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, Paul Blackburn, and reliever Dedniel Núñez.
Read More: Where things stand with Mets starter Frankie Montas
Entering Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals, Mets pitchers rank first in ERA (2.34) and third in strikeouts (239). Their starters are first in ERA (2.33), while their bullpen (2.35) trails only the San Diego Padres (1.76) in that category.