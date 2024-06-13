Could Mets Move Pricey Veteran Having Bounce-Back Season?
As the New York Mets anticipate being sellers at the trade deadline, it appears that no player is safe.
This includes one of the Mets' strongest players this season: Starling Marte.
Manny Gomez of NJ.com was the first to mention Marte as a trade candidate, and when looking at the numbers, it's not hard to see why. The 35-year-old outfielder is currently hitting .288/.338/.437 with seven home runs, 35 runs scored, 28 RBI, and a 126 wRC+; he's also stolen ten bases, reaching double digits in steals in every season of his 13-year career.
Marte has been especially productive since May 29, with an incredible .471/.526/.706 slash line and a 253 wRC+. Of the nine games played in that span, he has multiple hits in seven of them while driving in nine runs and scoring eight. This hot streak also extends back to May 18, as he's hit .386/.444/.649 with three homers, 13 RBI, 14 runs scored, a .469 wOBA, and a 214 wRC+.
This truly impressive stretch is the form that the Mets signed to a four-year, $78 million contract before the 2022 season; after a productive first season that saw him hit .292 with 16 homers and 18 stolen bases, Marte sharply declined in 2023 with a meager .625 OPS, largely due to injuries. But even with Marte's excellent bounce-back campaign so far, the two-time All-Star in his mid-30s, so it's unknown how long his highly athletic playstyle will hold up before it begins to fade.
Marte is due to earn $19.5 million in 2025 before becoming a free agent, but if he can sustain his excellent form and the Mets choose to retain most or all of his salary, the team can get excellent value in return. Yet at the same time, Marte can benefit any team regardless of record due to having a unique speed-and-power skillset that has aided him well throughout his career. New York is currently just 3.5 out of the last Wild Card spot, so a player of the 13-year veteran's caliber is a great asset to have in the playoff race.
It's a very difficult position for the Mets to be in; there's no guarantee that they'd make the playoffs even with Marte on the roster, so it makes sense to sell high. But doing that would significantly hurt the team's chances of making the postseason, which is still a fairly realistic scenario despite being eight games under .500. Regardless of what the Mets choose, the fate of Marte can have significant ramifications on the team's future, both short-term and long-term.