Could Mets reunite with former top prospect to bolster lineup?
In one of the more perplexing roster moves of the 2024 regular season so far, shortstop Amed Rosario was designated for assignment Monday by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The corresponding move, which makes sense, was reinstating Mookie Betts from the 60-day injured list. A player the caliber of Rosario will have interested parties. Could a potential reunion with the New York Mets organization be on the horizon?
General Manager David Stearns has primarily focused on sorting out his pitching staff – with strong emphasis on both the starting rotation and bullpen – more so than the Mets lineup overall. Rosario, while technically listed also as a second baseman and outfielder, immediately makes any team better, especially with his performance up until this point this season.
Rosario is slashing .305/.331/.415, with two home runs and 28 RBI in 81 games this season.Prior to the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers acquired Rosario from the Tampa Bay Rays (signed Rosario back on February 21) in exchange for minor league relief pitcher Michael Flynn on July 29; Rosario was subsequently activated the next day.
The 28-year old who turns 29 in November didn’t last long in Los Angeles. There were other (somewhat more logical) candidates for the Dodgers to DFA, and this particular transaction came as a shock for most. The Dodgers sided with the concept of keeping Nick Ahmed and a certain roster fit, ultimately at the expense of a useful player.
Rosario has carved out a relatively solid eight-year Major League career – .275/.310/.401, 51 hits shy of 1,000 for his career and 10.8 WAR. While more known for his offensive contributions and his role as the centerpiece of the blockbuster trade that landed star shortstop Francisco Lindor with the Mets on January 7, 2021, since debuting with New York in 2017, he has noticeably improved the quality of his defensive play (just two total errors this season).
The Rays had Rosario on a bargain contract (one-year, $1.5 million) for this season up until the trade last month. Rosario will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason, but his play this season has certainly warranted a potential multi-year deal this next go-around. Despite improved play by Jeff McNeil, would Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza reconsider his spot at second base moving forward if they could acquire Rosario? It should be discussed.
McNeil is signed through 2026. Under previous circumstances bringing a player like Rosario back would have been classified as a calculated risk? Now? It could be a savvy reunion for a team currently sitting 61-57, losers of three straight games, and one game out of the final Wild Card berth in the National League playoff race entering Tuesday, August 13.