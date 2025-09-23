Could Mets steal another Yankees star reliever this offseason?
New York Yankees reliever Luke Weaver was interviewed on a September 17 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
And comments he made about potentially switching his role up in the future (he's set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason) are catching the attention of New York Mets fans.
"Being a starting pitcher, honestly, has got to be the best job in the big leagues, especially when it’s going well. But, I just found this niche, right? I just found this ability to do something a little bit different, and use my background of starting to channel it into how I pitch now," Weaver said when asked whether he'd even want to be a starting pitcher again (which he did for his whole MLB career until the 2024 season).
"To get to your question, I would say, the door is open. I am never just going to say, ’Absolutely not.’ When the time comes, let’s talk about it. Clay [Holmes] has done a great job this year in that transition. I don’t know what people are saying, but I’ve watched from afar, and I’m proud of him. I think that’s a really cool thing that he’s done. The transition, I don’t think people truly understand, is that’s crazy. To do it as consistent as he has, I commend him," Weaver added.
"It’s cool to see that it’s possible, too. We see it happening from time to time now. Teams are being a little more strategic. So, yes, I’m very much open to it," he continued.
Luke Weaver's Starting Pitcher Comments Sparks Mets Chatter
Of course, Weaver is referring to his former Yankees teammate Clay Holmes, who was a mainstay in the Yankees' bullpen for several seasons before the Mets signed him in free agency and converted him to a starting pitcher for the 2025 MLB season.
Holmes has done solid enough for the Mets that one would assume David Stearns could be open to reverting Weaver to a starting pitcher role as well, which several fans are noting on social media.
Plenty of teams will be interested in Weaver (who has a 3.82 ERA this season after posting a 2.89 ERA during the 2024 campaign) in free agency. Will the Mets be among them? And will they consider doing the same thing they did with his former relief buddy? Only time will tell.