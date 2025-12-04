Devin Williams trolls 'mad' Yankees fans after Mets signing

Regardless of whether the New York Mets end up re-signing star closer Edwin Diaz in free agency this offseason, the back end of their bullpen is going to be in a solid spot heading into 2026. This is owed to them signing Devin Williams to a three-year, $51 million deal that includes a $6 million signing bonus and $15 million in deferred money each season, amounting to a total of $51 million.

Williams is just the most recent former Yankees player to join the Mets' ranks, as Juan Soto and Clay Holmes switched from the Bronx to Queens last offseason. And there's a chance that more ex-Yankees players (most notably Cody Bellinger) could be doing the same this winter.

Read more: Mets' top competition for Edwin Diaz made clear

The 31-year-old Williams is coming off the worst season of his MLB career, as he posted a 4.79 ERA in his long campaign with the Yankees. He had never posted a season-long ERA worse than 3.95 before that, and his ERA was well below 2.00 in each of the past three seasons.

Williams lost his closer job with the Yankees midway through the season. While he performed better out of that role later on in the season, his reputation among Yankees fans had already been tarnished enough not to be recoverable. Fans spent much of the season's first few months furious about Williams' unprecedented struggles, which turned him into a villain among his own team's following.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts after giving up a two run RBI during the seventh inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Devin Williams Calls Out Yankees Fans After Mets Signing

While Williams always took the high road when it came to handling these fans' frustration, it seemed like he was in dire need of a change of scenery. And now that he received that change of scenery (despite it being in the same city), Williams is clearly comfortable prodding Yankees fans, which was revealed in a recent Instagram story post he made.

"For a bunch of people that didn't want me back on your team, yall sure are mad in the dm's 😂," Williams said in the story, which was reposted on SNY's X account on December 3.

Devin Williams on Instagram:



“For a bunch of people that didn’t want me back on your team, y’all sure are mad in the DMs” 😂



(via IG/_dvn23) pic.twitter.com/fGPK2CGGkN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 4, 2025

Yankees fans always seem to take it personally when one of their own signs with the Mets, and this reached new heights when Juan Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees last offseason.

Williams now has a great opportunity to further frustrate Yankees fans by producing a bounce-back 2026 season with the Mets.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles