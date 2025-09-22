Ex-Mets beloved infielder calls out New York's lack of team chemistry
When the San Diego Padres signed veteran infielder Jose Iglesias to a one-year, $3 million minor league contract in March 2025, it felt like the end of an era for New York Mets fans.
This is because Iglesias was a crucial part of the Mets' successful 2024 season that ended with them making it to the NLCS. While Iglesias produced a ton on the field (as shown by his .337 average and .829 OPS in 86 games with New York last season), Iglesias' impact was even more keenly felt in the clubhouse.
Iglesias has an alter ego named Candelita, who makes music. And his "OMG" song became the Mets' anthem during that 2024 campaign, to the point where it was attached to their team identity and played ad nauseam within their locker room. In addition to that, the 35-year-old was beloved among his teammates and from the Mets' fan base, largely because it was clear how much positive, infectious energy he brought to the team.
More so than what he did on the field, this clubhouse impact is why Mets fans were upset that New York's front office showed no interest in re-signing Iglesias after he became a free agent last offseason.
Jose Iglesias Speaks on Mets' Supposed Lack of Team Chemistry
Given how bad the Mets have been for the past three months of the season, there have been a lot of assumptions from pundits and fans alike that something is awry within New York's locker room, specifically regarding their team chemistry.
Iglesias alluded to this when speaking with Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post for a September 17 article, which occurred when Iglesias returned to Citi Field as a member of the Padres.
Iglesias noted that the Mets are clearly missing him, JD Martinez, and Jose Quintana, all three of whom were key pieces to the team's great chemistry last season. It suggested these three were vital in keeping New York's morale high amid what was a rollercoaster season.
When speaking about why the Mets' team chemistry was so special with these three guys a season ago, Iglesias noted that there was no internal competition between teammates. Instead, everybody truly wanted the best for each other, and the main goal was all about winning as a team.
Of course, Iglesias isn't in the Mets' clubhouse this season and therefore can't know first-hand what's going on in there.
But given his great relationships with former New York teammates, one would imagine that he has some inside info on how the team is functioning (or not functioning) behind closed doors, which perhaps led him to make these comments.