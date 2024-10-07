Could Mets Target Rising Star Ace in Blockbuster Trade This Winter?
While New York Mets starting pitchers Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana have been invaluable this season, all three will likely become unrestricted free agents this offseason.
There's a good chance the Mets will re-sign at least one of these players. But all three remaining in New York come 2025 is highly unlikely; especially if the Mets attempt to target a top-of-the-rotation starter like Corbin Burnes in free agency.
However, free agency isn't the only way New York could secure another ace. An October 7 article from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly noted that one of the league's most elite left-handed starters will be on the trade block this winter — and the Mets could come calling.
"USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently reported that despite a willingness from the player to discuss a long-term deal with the White Sox, Chicago intends to trade [Gerritt] Crochet this offseason," Kelly wrote.
"Crochet finished the season with a 3.58 ERA across 146 innings pitched. There shouldn't be any innings concerns in 2025, so he's ready to be at the forefront of a contending staff."
Kelly claimed that Crochet — who has two remaining years before free agency — would specifically be a good fit for the Baltimore Orioles, especially if Burnes signs elsewhere.
It's hard to imagine that either the Mets or the Orioles would land both Burnes and Crochet this offseason. But depending on Burnes' decision, the team that doesn't secure him could pivot to trading for Crochet.
While the Mets would likely have to give up a solid haul of prospects for the 2024 MLB All-Star, adding another Cy Young candidate to pair with Kodai Senga next season would make the Mets' starting rotation terrifying for opponents.