Could The Mets Trade For Pirates All-Star Closer David Bednar?
The New York Mets recently inked former rival left-hander A.J. Minter to a two-year, $22 million deal as their biggest bullpen move of the offseason thus far.
As it stands, Minter will likely serve as the main setup man to elite hard-throwing closer Edwin Diaz for the Mets in 2025.
But it's still possible that the Mets, who were also in on the high-priced Tanner Scott, could land another top high-leverage relief pitcher.
Scott was seeking a four-year, $80 million deal in free agency and wound up signing for pretty close to that mark at four-years, $72 million with the evil empire and World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.
Given the hefty price tag, the Mets pivoted from Scott, who they met with earlier in the offseason, and signed Minter instead at a fair cost.
Kirby Yates was another option that made sense for the Mets, but the Dodgers scooped him up right after Scott to make an already fierce bullpen even scarier for the defending champs.
Beyond the free agent names still available: David Robertson, Carlos Estevez, Ryne Stanek, Phil Maton, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill, Andrew Chafin, Brooks Raley, among others, there may be a trade option out there.
Pittsburgh Pirates closer David Bednar, who is coming off a rough year where he posted a 5.77 ERA and blew seven saves in 30 chances across 62 appearances, is a name that comes to mind as a bounce-back candidate.
Bednar initially injured himself in spring training before struggling early in the regular season. He then strained his left oblique in June and missed a total of three weeks. As bad as his first half was (5.01 ERA in 25.1 innings), Bednar's numbers were even worse after the All-Star break (6.75 ERA in 25.1 innings).
Bednar was moved out of the closer's role for the final month of the season due to his rough performance.
Bednar, 30, is owed $5.9 million in 2025 and comes with one more year of control in 2026. The right-hander was the NL Saves Leader in 2023 and made back-to-back All-Star appearances in 2022 and 2023.
Bednar's name has been brought up in trade rumors on numerous occasions ever since 2021 when he initially broke out in Pittsburgh's bullpen as a late bloomer at 26-years-old.
At the peak of his elite three-year stretch from 2021-2023, the Pirates have decided to hold onto Bednar despite not being in contention.
Fast forward to present day and the belief is that the Pirates aren't interested in dealing Bednar while his trade value is low coming off a bad year. That said, if Bednar bounces back, he could be moved at the trade deadline if Pittsburgh isn't in the mix for a Wild Card spot by mid-summer.
Given that extra year of control, the Pirates could get a strong return back in the process.
Despite the perception that the Pirates are unwilling to ship Bednar out before the season begins, the Mets seemingly match up as trade partners.
Maybe a Brett Baty and/or Starling Marte (If Mets pay down a portion of his $20.75 million in 2025) package could help Pittsburgh's offense compete behind 2024 All-Star ace sensation Paul Skenes and co.. The Pirates would get one year of Marte at a discount, as well as a potential third baseman of the future in Baty.
But if the Mets are truly done adding to their infield, and first baseman Pete Alonso walks in free agency, they'd be unlikely to trade Baty because he would be the leading candidate to win their third base job if Mark Vientos gets shifted to first. New York remains high on Baty, a former top prospect, internally.
The Mets, with their pitching lab and extensive player development resources, are pretty confident these days that they can get their hands on any pitcher and unlock their potential and/or fix them. It showed via Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, Stanek, Maton, Jose Butto and Dedniel Nunez to name a few who became major contributors in the team's 2024 run to the NLCS.
Bednar, Minter and Diaz when firing on all cylinders would create a lethal trio in the backend of the bullpen that could help second-year manager Carlos Mendoza shorten games.
For now, it seems unrealistic that they trade for Bednar before the season, but it's something the Mets could certainly consider at the trade deadline.
