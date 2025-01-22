Mets' Jeff McNeil is 'Surprised' Pete Alonso is Still a Free Agent
"People let me tell you 'bout my best friend," Harry Nilsson once sang.
Jeff McNeil and Pete Alonso have been two constants for the New York Mets since the 2019 season and have both spent their entire professional careers with the organization.
McNeil is certainly puzzled as to why his good friend Alonso remains a free agent as of Jan. 22 with spring training just three weeks or so away.
"A little bit surprised he's still out there," McNeil told Anthony Rieber of Newsday on Tuesday via zoom to promote his participation in the celebrity portion of an LPGA tournament that is happening next weekend.
"He's my really good buddy on the team," McNeil added. "I wish him all the best."
When asked by Newsday if he believes Alonso will wind up re-signing with the Mets, McNeil responded "I hope so. He's my good buddy. He's a great player and any team would be lucky to have him."
According to McNeil, he hasn't spoken to Alonso, his close friend, since the beginning of the offseason in order to allow him the proper space needed during the free agency process.
"(I) haven't spoken to him at all. Talked to him a little bit at the beginning of the offseason, but haven't really gotten to speak him (in free agency). Kind of let him have his space. I know it's a tough decision for him. He's earned the right to test free agency and max out his value. So I hope he's able to do that."
But the reality of the situation is that Alonso's market hasn't developed how he and super agent Scott Boras would have hoped to this point. Alonso, 30, rejected the Mets' three-year, $70 million offer that included opt-outs and since then the team has pivoted with the expectation that their homegrown franchise star will not return.
Alonso also turned down a seven-year, $158 million contract extension from the Mets during the 2023 season.
The reality of the situation is that the Mets still need a first baseman and Alonso still needs a home. The two sides appear to still be the perfect fit for each other.
As Mets On SI reported last week, the realistic Plan B for the Mets is to move Mark Vientos to first base if Alonso walks, which would create a competition at third base between youngsters Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio and Luisangel Acuna.
Depending how things develop, Alonso could still wind up back with the Mets. After landing Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million deal, the largest contract in sports history, the Mets could use Alonso's bat in the middle of the order to protect their prized star.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers have also become even more stacked and if the Mets want a chance at beating them in a playoff series this time around, their odds of doing so would increase by retaining Alonso.
As for McNeil, who broke his wrist in September which derailed a strong second half at the plate for the 2022 batting champion. McNeil tells Newsday the wrist is no longer an issue as he continues to prepare for spring training.
McNeil returned to the Mets to play in the NLCS in mid-October.
