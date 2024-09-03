Could New York Mets Consider Swapping Closers?
The New York Mets improved to 74-64 on the regular season on Monday after defeating the Boston Red Sox 4-1.
Because the Mets' incumbent closer Edwin Diaz had pitched four times in the previous five days, manager Carlos Mendoza elected to give him rest and brought in right-handed reliever Phil Maton to try and record the save instead.
Maton dominated; pitching a clean ninth inning that included two strikeouts, which gave the Mets a big win and earned Maton his first save of the season.
SNY posted a graphic Tuesday that showed how dominant Maton has been for the Mets since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash on July 9.
It shows that in 22 games (20.1 innings pitched) with the Mets, the 31-year-old Maton has produced a 1.77 ERA, a 0.74 WHIP, and a .145 opponent batting average.
This impressive success begs the question: Should the Mets consider making Maton their permanent closer?
While Edwin Diaz dominated in July (proven by his 1.13 ERA and 6 saves in 8 innings pitched), he struggled mightily in August; producing a 5.19 ERA that included two consecutive losses and heartbreaking blown save on August 28.
Maton also has better a season-long ERA than Diaz, with him posting a 3.56 ERA compared to a 3.98 ERA from Diaz.
Then again, Diaz has a superior WHIP and more strikeouts in fewer innings compared to Maton. Plus, Diaz's masterful ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox on September 1 served as a reminder of what he can do when he's at his best.
Not to mention that Diaz has inarguably been one of MLB's best closers over the past decade.
All of which is to say that Diaz's job is almost certainly safe for the time being. But if Diaz were to start struggling again, and Maton managed to keep his spectacular form going, the Mets would need to consider making a change at closer if not doing so would jeopardize their postseason hopes.