Pete Alonso gets candid on when he knew Mets reunion wasn't happening

Many New York Mets fans are still struggling to come to terms with the fact that Pete Alonso is no longer on their team.

The Polar Bear has been a staple at first base and in the middle of the Mets' lineup since 2019. But the Mets' front office reportedly didn't even make him a formal contract offer this offseason, once they heard how much money he was set to receive from other teams. Ultimately, Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles, thus ending his historic tenure in Queens.

Aug 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) waves to the crowd in the fourth inning after becoming the all-time home run franchise leader against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso Explains Why His Mets Return Was Never in the Cards

Alonso was the guest on a December 22 episode of Foul Territory and was asked several questions about his Mets tenure coming to an end.

When asked about the Mets not being involved in signing Alonso this offseason and whether that hurt at all, Alonso said, "To be honest, buddy, for me it's okay because I know I gave everything I had every single day. I'm appreciative of it. I mean, at the end of the day, for me, I'm just happy this is not just where I'm gonna be playing. For me, this is where my family's gonna be, and they welcomed us with open arms. And that's why, for me, I feel like I'm in the right place.

"The Orioles, they treated us excellent the whole way. It's not that the Mets didn't. I just feel blessed, and I feel like we're in the right spot. How could I be salty over that?" he continued, per an X post from Foul Territory.

"I feel like we're in the right spot. How could I be salty over that?"



Pete Alonso says he knows he gave everything he had in New York and he's ok with how everything happened this offseason. pic.twitter.com/RPVP7CwMQk — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 22, 2025

When asked about when he realized he wasn't going back to the Mets, Alonso said, "It was pretty much when it came down to the true negotiating point, and it's like, 'Alright. It's just not gonna happen.' And for me, it's like I gave everything I had, and I always do. I just don't take it personal because at the end of the day, it's their philosophy, it's their business decision.

"And I'm in a place where they see me in their future and in their present. So I'm stoked to be there, and I can't wait to win ball games for the Baltimore Orioles," Alonso continued, per another X post from Foul Territory.

"I just don't take it personal because at the end of the day it's their philosophy, it's their business decision. I'm in a place where they see me in their future and in their present."



Pete Alonso shares his mindset on when he realized he wasn't going to return to the Mets. pic.twitter.com/zoyJuqVN6S — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 22, 2025

Even if Alonso is at peace with how his time in New York ended, it will still be tough for fans to see him in an Orioles jersey next season.

