The New York Mets are a completely different team this holiday season after letting go of Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil.

The Mets have brought in Marcus Semien, Jorge Polanco, Devin Williams and Luke Weaver, but there is still a long way to go to finish this new-look roster ahead of the 2026 season.

So, here are three things that should be on the Mets' wishlist this offseason.

Frontline Starter

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field.

The Mets very well may have their ace of the future on their roster already in rookie phenom Nolan McLean. However, it's unfair to put that type of pressure on the young hurler this early, which is why they need to bring in a frontline starter to complement him.

On the trade market, the Mets have shown interest in Nick Pivetta. They could also go big by trying to acquire Tarik Skubal or Freddy Peralta, but that will cost them major assets in terms of top prospects that they might not want to part with just yet.

In free agency, the Mets have been reluctant to go long-term on a starting pitcher in their 30s. So let's say the market drops for a Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez or Zac Gallen, the club should jump at the opportunity to land one of these arms on a short-term deal.

Outfielder

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre.

After moving Nimmo to the Texas Rangers, the Mets have a hole in left field. They're also looking to add at the center field position with Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox being a name they've shown interest in this winter.

In addition to Robert, the Mets have discussed right-handed hitting outfielder Austin Hays, as Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported.

But I believe the Mets should aim higher in the outfield. Superstar Kyle Tucker and standout Cody Bellinger are both available on the free agent market. The Mets have a deep checkbook behind billionaire owner Steve Cohen and should sign one of these star bats to fill the void left in the outfield with the departure of Nimmo. This would also provide protection in the lineup for Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor that was lost when Alonso left for the Baltimore Orioles.

Relief Pitching

Aug 1, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Danny Coulombe throws against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park.

In the bullpen, the Mets added Williams as their new closer and Weaver as a setup man. They also have A.J. Minter coming back from injury and lefty Brooks Raley as high-leverage options.

However, they did lose the best closer in baseball in Diaz and there are still plenty of moves that need to be made in rebuilding their bullpen.

Names such as Andrew Chafin, Danny Coulombe, Pierce Johnson, Seranthony Dominguez, Michael Kopech, Kirby Yates and Hunter Harvey are all available on the free agent market and would fit the Mets.

