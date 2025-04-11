Could Sutter Health Park help ignite Mets' offense?
Despite opening the 2025 season with an 8–4 record, the New York Mets’ offense is not yet firing on all cylinders. But the setting of their upcoming three-game road series could help change that.
On Friday night, the Mets will face the Athletics at their temporary home in Sacramento — Sutter Health Park — for the first time. As noted by SNY, this will mark the 63rd different stadium in which the Mets have played a regular-season game.
The Triple-A ballpark, which holds just over 14,000 fans, is typically considered pitcher-friendly in the Pacific Coast League. Granted, the PCL is known for being the most extreme run-scoring league in affiliated baseball since most of the teams are located in high-altitude cities.
But in a small sample of MLB games, Sutter Health Park has played more like a hitter’s haven. Through the first six big league games in Sacramento, there have been a combined 18 home runs — 11 surrendered by A’s pitchers — and 70 total runs scored.
The park measures 330 feet down the left-field line, 403 feet to dead center and 325 feet to right — not far off from the dimensions at the Oakland Coliseum. However, environmental factors make it more of a launchpad compared to the A’s former pitcher-friendly home.
As a pitching staff, the A’s have a 6.83 ERA at home (30th in MLB) and a 3.63 ERA on the road (6th in MLB). They have allowed more than four runs in four of six home games, compared to just once in seven road games — three of which were at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
That could be a welcome sight for the Mets, who have combined for just nine home runs and 45 runs through their first 12 games.
Aside from Pete Alonso, who is hitting .333/.451/.667 (1.118 OPS) with a team-leading three home runs and 15 RBIs, and Juan Soto, who has an .846 OPS, New York’s lineup has struggled to find results early on. Entering Friday, the Mets rank 23rd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage.
Fortunately for New York, its pitching staff has been lights out. The rotation owns a 2.43 ERA through 12 games — the lowest in baseball — while the bullpen’s 1.70 ERA ranks second behind only the San Diego Padres.
Despite the uninspiring offensive start, some underlying numbers suggest the Mets could be due for a breakout. According to Statcast, they rank among the top three teams in hard-hit percentage and barrel rate.
Their expected batting average (.251) and expected slugging percentage (.445) are also noticeably higher than their actual marks of .210 and .349, suggesting bad luck has limited their production.
Infielders Mark Vientos (.412 OPS through 49 plate appearances) and Brett Baty (.259 OPS over 27 plate appearances) have been especially cold out of the gate. Perhaps the warmer, drier climate in Sacramento will be just what they need to build confidence.