Could The Mets Make Another Big Splash Outfield Signing Next Year?
The New York Mets made the biggest splash this offseason with the signing of Juan Soto to a record-breaking $765 million contract. Now with one of the top lineups in the league, the Mets could add another superstar in their outfield next winter.
No one in the baseball world should assume that Mets owner Steve Cohen will reduce spending. Therefore it's never too early to speculate on the next big signing for the organization.
As Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com predicted, the Mets could add another superstar to the outfield next offseason. The focus would be Kyle Tucker, who the Chicago Cubs acquired in a trade after seven seasons with the Houston Astros.
"As the MLB Winter Meetings come into focus, the Mets set their sights on Kyle Tucker, offering him $400 million to switch leagues and jump into the heart of the Mets' lineup," Tredinnick wrote.
There is speculation as to whether $400 million would be enough to bring Tucker to New York. With Tucker and Soto manning the corners, Brandon Nimmo would move back to center field. The problem is that the Mets aren't keen on having Nimmo in center. Of course, there would be nothing stopping Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns from spending even more money to land a center fielder or acquire one through a trade. But that would displace Nimmo or relegate the outfielder to the DH slot on a full-time basis.
Even still, the Mets would be foolish not to put their best foot forward in efforts to lure Tucker to New York. After all, he's been an All-Star each of the past three seasons and belted 23 home runs in only 78 games in 2024. The biggest question is whether Tucker will want to leave Chicago or if another team swoops in and gives him a deal in the $500 million range.
Tucker is slashing .274/.353/.516 for his career with 125 home runs, 417 RBI, and a .870 OPS in 633 games.