Mets' top pitching prospect dominates in Triple-A debut
New level, same dominance — Jonah Tong was lights out in his Triple-A debut for the Syracuse Mets.
After a dominant run in Double-A where he posted a sparkling 1.59 ERA over 20 games and struck out a minor league-best 162 batters in just 102 innings, the New York Mets’ number four prospect, with all eyes on him, did not disappoint.
Over 5.2 innings of work, Tong shut down opposing hitters with a fastball that touched 98 mph and sharp command. He allowed just three hits and two walks while racking up nine strikeouts, showcasing his ability to control the game from start to finish. Over 90 pitches, 59 found the strike zone, highlighting his efficiency as he quickly adapted to the challenges of Triple-A competition.
Tong’s rapid rise through the Mets system this year has been a pleasant surprise for a player they selected in the seventh round out of high school back in 2022. Despite not being a top draft pick, his work ethic, unique pitching style, and electric stuff have propelled him faster than many expected.
His fastball consistently sits in the mid-to-upper 90s and touched 98 mph in his Triple-A debut, but it's his ability to pair that velocity with command and deception that makes him stand out. The sharp, late-breaking 12-6 curveball keeps hitters off balance, while his changeup gives him a reliable third pitch that neutralizes left-handed hitters.
Combined with his funky, deceptive delivery, Tong’s arsenal isn’t just overpowering — it’s unpredictable, which is a big reason he's quickly becoming one of the toughest arms to face in the minors.
The right-handed pitcher’s impressive Triple-A debut came at the same time fellow top pitching prospect Nolan McLean was making his major league debut. McLean pitched 5.1 scoreless innings and struck out eight batters to help the Mets secure a much-needed win.
It marked just the Mets’ third win in their last 17 games. They now hold a 1.5-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final National League Wild Card spot and remain five games back of the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. With McLean already providing a much-needed spark at the big league level, it might not be long before the Mets consider giving Tong his shot as well.
Whether Tong makes his big league debut later this season or in 2026, it’s clear the Mets have a potential ace on their hands. Alongside Nolan McLean, Brandon Sproat, and a soon-to-return Christian Scott from Tommy John surgery, Tong could be part of a new wave of homegrown pitching talent — one the Mets haven’t seen the likes of since 2015.