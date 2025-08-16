New York Mets pitcher Nolan McLean makes strong major league debut
New York Mets pitching prospect Nolan McLean got his first taste of major league action on Saturday afternoon.
The young right-hander was impressive in his long-awaited debut, going 5.1 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts, four walks, and just two hits.
The 24-year-old went to his breaking balls early and often, throwing them 61 percent of the time (36% sweepers, 21% curveballs, 4% cutters). He produced 11 whiffs with five coming against the curveball, but wasn't afraid to attack the strike zone and finished with 55 strikes on 91 pitches.
In the first inning, McLean picked up a pair of strikeouts against leadoff batter Randy Arozarena and cleanup man Josh Naylor. Arozarena got caught looking on a slider up and away, and Naylor went down swinging at a nasty curveball that looked center-cut before breaking way out of the zone.
McLean went 1-2-3 in the second inning, adding his third strikeout of the day to end it, but found himself in some trouble in the third.
After quickly walking Seattle's 8 and 9 hitters, McLean seemed to settle back in with his second K against Arozarena. But after a Cal Raleigh single, the young pitcher faced Julio Rodriguez with the bases loaded and just one out.
However, McLean escaped the jam with a stunning play on J-Rod's sharp grounder up the middle, twirling to his right and gloving the ball behind his back before turning and firing to second to start an inning-ending double play.
McLean, who came into the game with a career-high of 97 pitches in a game, entered the sixth inning at 81. After a lead-off walk to Raleigh, McLean froze Rodriguez with a fastball on the outside corner to pick up his 8th strikeout of the day.
Following the at-bat, Carlos Mendoza was showered with boos as he trotted out to the mound to take McLean out after 91 pitches. McLean, on the other hand, received a massive applause and standing ovation from the Mets' faithful as he left the field.
The strong debut is massive for the New York ballclub, which has been hamstrung by its starting rotation's inability to go deep into games. While Mendoza will likely be hesitant to allow him to go deep into games right away, it was clear that McLean's stuff will translate to the next level, giving the Mets a solid starting option with incredible upside.
McLean is currently New York's No. 3 overall prospect and got the call-up over No. 5 overall prospect Brandon Sproat. But if the rest of the Mets' rotation continues to struggle, we could see both young pitchers on the mound for the team this season.