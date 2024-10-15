Inside The Mets

Could The New York Mets Continue This Odd Postseason Trend?

The Mets have an opportunity to continue this bizarre postseason trend as they stand three wins away from an NL pennant.

Oct 14, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) and outfielder Starling Marte (6) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
This would be a weird one, but it has happened before.

The New York Mets have a chance to continue a bizarre trend in the NLCS. According to FOX Sports MLB, all five teams in postseason history that have been shutout by nine or more runs in Game 1 have gone on to win their series.

The Mets of course were thumped by the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 9-0 in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night. However, they bounced back to take the second game, winning 7-3 to even the series 1-1, which is now headed back to Citi Field for Games 3-5.

New York went with their ace Kodai Senga in the first game and it backfired as he did not have his command in the outing. But in Game 2, they went with co-ace left-hander Sean Manaea, who tossed five innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven and walking four.

Superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor led off the game with a home run and rising star third baseman Mark Vientos crushed a grand slam in the top of the second. Prior to Vientos' blast, Tyrone Taylor had an RBI double and Starling Marte's RBI single in the ninth gave the Mets a key insurance run.

The Mets' offense will need to keep producing if they hope to become the sixth team in MLB history to win their postseason series after getting shutout by a margin of nine-plus runs in Game 1.

Right-hander Luis Severino will get the ball on Wednesday in Game 3 at Citi Field. Severino, who has gone 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two playoff starts so far, will oppose Dodgers righty Walker Buehler. Buehler was roughed up for six earned runs in his NLDS start against the San Diego Padres.

