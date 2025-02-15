Could this one question decide the Mets 2025 season?
On February 14, MLB Network ranked the nine 'Best 1-3 Orders' (the first three players in a lineup) in all of baseball. The New York Mets were ranked second, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.
While this ranking is certainly warranted, there's little doubt that the Mets would not be ranked No. 2 — and perhaps not in the top 10 — if MLB Network were ranking starting pitching staffs.
This is not to say that the Mets have a sub-par starting rotation. Kodai Senga asserted himself as a bond fide ace during his 2023 season, Sean Manaea was one of baseball's best left-handed starters in 2024, David Peterson was a godsend down the stretch, and the addition of Frankie Montas could be the steal of the offseason.
However, as well as things could go for the Mets' staff in 2025, things could also go awry. This is why Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller said, "Is this a World Series-caliber rotation?" was the Mets' biggest question heading into the 2025 season in a February 14 article.
"New York's offense should be outstanding, adding Juan Soto to the mix without subtracting much of anything. Bit of a question mark in center between Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor, but all they really need is good defense from that spot in the lineup," Miller wrote.
"But investing in Soto kept them from doing the same in their rotation, to the point where—with Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes replacing Luis Severino and Jose Quintana—it's probably less formidable than last season. Already feels inevitable that New York will be in hot pursuit of the biggest arm on the trade block over the summer."
The pitching staff's performance over the first half of the 2025 season will be a great indicator of whether they try to acquire a pitcher during the trade deadline.
Ideally, their new additions combined with the starters returning from 2024 will make a trade unnecessary.