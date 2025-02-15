Inside The Mets

Could this one question decide the Mets 2025 season?

The New York Mets' 2025 fate could depend on this one thing.

Grant Young

Oct 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) and players meet at the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 16, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) and players meet at the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game three of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

On February 14, MLB Network ranked the nine 'Best 1-3 Orders' (the first three players in a lineup) in all of baseball. The New York Mets were ranked second, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While this ranking is certainly warranted, there's little doubt that the Mets would not be ranked No. 2 — and perhaps not in the top 10 — if MLB Network were ranking starting pitching staffs.

This is not to say that the Mets have a sub-par starting rotation. Kodai Senga asserted himself as a bond fide ace during his 2023 season, Sean Manaea was one of baseball's best left-handed starters in 2024, David Peterson was a godsend down the stretch, and the addition of Frankie Montas could be the steal of the offseason.

Read More: Mets slugger gets honest about playing alongside Juan Soto

However, as well as things could go for the Mets' staff in 2025, things could also go awry. This is why Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller said, "Is this a World Series-caliber rotation?" was the Mets' biggest question heading into the 2025 season in a February 14 article.

"New York's offense should be outstanding, adding Juan Soto to the mix without subtracting much of anything. Bit of a question mark in center between Jose Siri and Tyrone Taylor, but all they really need is good defense from that spot in the lineup," Miller wrote.

"But investing in Soto kept them from doing the same in their rotation, to the point where—with Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes replacing Luis Severino and Jose Quintana—it's probably less formidable than last season. Already feels inevitable that New York will be in hot pursuit of the biggest arm on the trade block over the summer."

The pitching staff's performance over the first half of the 2025 season will be a great indicator of whether they try to acquire a pitcher during the trade deadline.

Ideally, their new additions combined with the starters returning from 2024 will make a trade unnecessary.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers the New York Mets and Women’s Basketball for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco, where he also played Division 1 baseball for five years. He believes Mark Teixeira should have been a first ballot MLB Hall of Fame inductee.

Home/News