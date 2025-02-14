Mets slugger gets honest about playing alongside Juan Soto
When the New York Mets signed superstar slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 contract in December, it quickly became apparent that they had one of baseball's best lineups.
However, this was before they had re-signed Pete Alonso. Now that Alonso will be back in the middle of New York's lineup, there's no doubt that their lineup is one of the top three in the National League if not all of Major League Baseball.
This is largely owed to Soto, Alonso, and MVP candidate Francisco Lindor. However, a great lineup requires depth. And this depth was provided in a major way during 2024 through the breakout season from Mark Vientos.
Despite Vientos not starting 2024 on the Mets' MLB roster, he was one of their best hitters by season's end and ascended into stardom during the playoffs, where he hit 5 home runs and produced a .998 OPS.
It will be interesting to see how Mets manager Carlos Mendoza aligns his lineup come Opening Day. But in the meantime, Vientos is conveying excitement about getting to play alongside some of baseball's best hitters.
"It's sick," Vientos said when asked about playing with Juan Soto, per a February 14 X post from SNY. "It's sick 'cause there's a lot of guys on this team I grew up watching, and now I'm in the same lineup as them. And we can argue that we're one of the top lineups in baseball.
"And just to be a part of the lineup is awesome, especially with guys like Soto and Pete," Vientos continued. "It's amazing."
Vientos isn't the only person who's excited to see how this new-look Mets lineup performs once the 2025 regular season begins.