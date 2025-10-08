Crucial Mets reliever could land with Dodgers in free agency
The New York Mets' bullpen did not perform up to par during the home stretch of the 2025 season, which was one (of many) reasons why this team failed to make the MLB playoffs.
There were exceptions to this, of course, most notably Edwin Diaz. But because Ryan Helsley, who was the Mets' biggest acquisition at the trade deadline, performed miserably during his brief tenure wearing a Mets uniform, it's easy to forget that other bullpen pieces actually played their part.
In fact, another reliever New York traded for at the deadline did a solid job. This was Tyler Rogers, whom the Mets acquired at the trade deadline from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for Blade Tidwell, José Buttó, and Drew Gilbert.
This was a steep price to pay for Rogers. But it seemed worthwhile, given that he had a sterling 1.80 ERA in 50 innings pitched when New York completed this trade. And Rogers lived up to the hype, as he posted a 2.30 ERA in 28 appearances (27.1 innings pitched) with the Mets in 2025.
Tyler Rogers Called "Logical" Free Agency Fit for Dodgers
Rogers is now an unrestricted free agent, and Spotrac predicts that he'll be able to secure a two-year deal worth about $21.25 million.
Rogers will surely receive interest from several teams, as every MLB club could use a reliable reliever they can put into high-leverage positions. And Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller thinks Rogers' best fit is the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, which he revealed in an October 7 article.
"'Durable' and 'reliable' are two words I wouldn't dream of using to describe the Dodgers bullpen in 2025, so it's easy to see why they might make this setup man one of their top priorities this winter," Miller wrote when explaining why Rogers would be a good fit for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers made a major splash when they signed once-elite closer Tanner Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal this past offseason, which set a new precedent for what the game's best relievers can expect to receive in free agency (which will surely impact the amount of money Edwin Diaz will want).
However, Scott has been a disaster for the Dodgers in 2025, as he took a 4.74 ERA and 11 home runs conceded into the 2025 postseason after he amassed a 1.75 ERA and gave up just 3 home runs throughout all of 2024.
This is why the Dodgers will want to reload their bullpen this offseason, regardless of how their current campaign concludes. And Mets fans can expect Rogers to be on their radar.