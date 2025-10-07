New York Mets make perfect sense for free agent ace
While New York Mets fans are still wallowing over their team's failed 2025 season, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the months to come.
Perhaps the biggest one of that the Mets' front office probably feels like they have egg on their faces right now. While David Stearns was the subject of constant praise last offseason (especially after signing Juan Soto and bringing Pete Alonso back on the year), fans aren't speaking so highly of him right now, especially after his trade deadline moves didn't come close to working out.
Of course, Stearns isn't concerned with how fans feel about him. But he cares about Mets owner Steve Cohen's opinion. And Cohen certainly isn't content with how this season ended.
And what's the best way to make 2025 a distant memory? Improving New York's roster this offseason to get excitement swirling about what this club can accomplish in 2026.
Arguably, the most obvious place the Mets will look to improve is with the starting rotation, given how disappointing almost all of their veteran starters were this year. And the good news is that there are several elite pitchers who are becoming free agents.
Why New York Mets Should Pursue Framber Valdez
Perhaps the most compelling of them all is former Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez. And in an October 6 article, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report predicted that Valdez will end up in Queens this winter.
"Assuming he promises never to get frustrated and cross up his own catcher again, there will be plenty of pitching-needy teams interested in signing Framber Valdez this offseason," Beaston wrote. "While he was not as good as he has been in 2025, he was still a strong starter, going 13-11 in 31 starts, with an ERA of 3.66, a WHIP of 1.24, and a WAR of 3.8.
"A consistent performer at the top of the Astros' rotation and a major reason the team was still in the playoff hunt as long as it was, he will have the eyes of plenty of suitors come the opening of free agency, including organizations like the Mets," he added.
"Look for one of those squads to get their man, with the Mets always holding the financial upper hand," Beaston concluded before predicting Valdez will sign with New York.
If New York wants to find a reliable, consistent veteran arm who has proven he can perform in the postseason, they would need to look no further than Valdez this winter.