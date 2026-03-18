What Kind of Team the Mets Are Trying to Be in 2026

It is easy to say that the New York Mets believe they can be World Series champions in 2026. Every team begins the year with these aspirations, although it is clearly more realistic for some than others.

The Mets have the superstars and the payroll to be a great team, but they had those last year, too. To make it back to October baseball this season, the Mets will have some work to do, but here’s why this season’s team has the chance to be something great.

For years now, the Mets’ success has been dictated by their pitching. Fans remember fondly the days of Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Matt Harvey. But under David Stearns, the philosophy around bringing pitchers to the team changed. Two years ago, it worked well: signing post-hype pitchers to one-year prove-it deals. In 2024, the Mets were led to the NLCS with a patchwork rotation of Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Jose Quintana.

Freddy Peralta tossed three perfect innings in his @Mets Spring Training debut 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GU99AmCnKh — MLB (@MLB) February 27, 2026

In 2025, that strategy fell off the rails. The Mets lost many of their veteran arms to injury, including significant IL stints for Manaea and Kodai Senga. This year, the Mets have a completely rebuilt rotation, centered around the newly acquired Freddy Peralta and top prospect Nolan McLean. The new-look rotation has the potential to be the strongest in years, with six solid arms and anchored by an improved infield defense.

When you sign Juan Soto to a historic contract, the expectation should immediately be a World Series title. Entering year two of the Soto era, expectations are still high and rightfully so. At the World Baseball Classic, Soto looked in mid-season form, posting a .915 OPS with a pair of home runs and four RBI in six games. Francisco Lindor may be the heart and soul of this squad, but the Mets' season will go as Soto’s does.

Juan Soto shuffles to the delight of the fans in Santo Domingo



(via @MLBNetwork) pic.twitter.com/c9WcJHGbap — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 3, 2026

As has been the case for the last few years, the road to the World Series in the National League runs through Dodger Stadium. The Mets are just two years removed from pushing the Dodgers to six games in the NLCS, and enter 2026 with an arguably deeper roster. New York has the pieces to go head-to-head with the Dodgers, but it will need the rotation to hold up and the bullpen to shine, especially considering they would be facing former closer Edwin Diaz, who signed with Los Angeles in the offseason.

With the roster they have, the Mets' floor should be a playoff team, with the ceiling being a deep run into October. From the moves made this offseason, it appears that the focus is back on being a team with a strong pitching identity. The swap of Pete Alonso for Jorge Polanco and Bo Bichette is certainly a downgrade in power at the dish, but the two infielders should be a defensive improvement over the Polar Bear.

Adding to that improved defense is center fielder Luis Robert Jr., whom the Mets acquired from the Chicago White Sox. While his bat has been hot and cold, Robert is a former Gold Glove winner, with a career fielding percentage of .991.

Luis Robert Jr. rips a double in sim game action pic.twitter.com/CBtR8oc9LA — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 4, 2026

The message for the 2026 Mets should be clear: the offense will put runs on the board, but the pitching and defense will anchor this team. A potential six-man rotation means fresher arms that can go deeper into games, taking pressure off of a bullpen that lost its closer. A return to the glory days of the Mets’ pitching could be the recipe to push this superstar-laden team over the top and reach its goal of a deep run this fall.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.