Cy Young Winner Deemed as Top Fit For New York Mets in Free Agency
The New York Mets have a few significant offseason decisions looming later this year.
Not only is Mets slugger Pete Alonso slated to become a free agent, but numerous top players around the league are also set to hit the open market as well.
Given that the Mets have deep pockets, and both owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns have expressed their willingness to spend big, New York is expected to be in play for numerous top-tier players.
And MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand noted in an August 21 article that the Mets are a top potential free agency fit for current Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes.
"Burnes has been everything the Orioles could have hoped for in 2024, giving Baltimore the workhorse ace it has been seeking," Feinsand wrote. "Burnes had no issue moving to the American League for the first time in his career, and while the Orioles are likely to do everything they can to keep the four-time All-Star and 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner, Burnes – who is headed for his fifth straight Top 10 Cy Young finish and – should have a number of clubs competing for his services."
Feinsand then listed three teams that are potential fits for Burnes: the Mets, Orioles and Boston Red Sox.
Burnes is 12-5 with a 3.10 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 153.2 innings pitched this season. After spending 2018-2023 pitching for the Milwaukee Brewers, Burnes was traded to Baltimore on February 1, 2024, in exchange for DL Hall, Joey Ortiz, and a compensatory draft pick.
He won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award and is considered one of the leading candidates for the 2024 AL Cy Young.
While Burnes would be a great fit for any MLB team, the Mets could especially use his services given that they have three starting pitchers (Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino) who could enter free agency this offseason.
While Burnes will likely not come cheap, signing the ace to a long-term deal would signal that Stearns is all-in on making the Mets a perennial World Series contender in the coming years.