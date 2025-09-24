David Peterson's splits expose major New York Mets concern
The New York Mets' decision to start David Peterson on Tuesday night was not a move of urgency as their postseason hopes hang by a thread.
Yes, Peterson's 5.65 ERA in his last 15 starts is rough enough. But the real Mets' strategic mishap here is that they watched the Chicago Cubs wisely load up their lineup with right-handed bats to face the lefty Peterson as a result of his splits against righties during this stretch.
In his past 15 outings (78 innings), Peterson has surrendered 68 hits, six home runs and 33 walks against right-handed hitters. He also holds a 1.45 WHIP and has given up a .261/.341/.387 slash line, a .728 OPS and 127 hits versus righties on the season in 127 total innings against them.
One rival scout questioned the Mets for starting Peterson against a right-handed heavy offense in Chicago in such an important game.
"It baffles me that the Mets would run out Peterson against eight straight right-handed hitters in a must-win situation given his recent struggles without the platoon advantage," the scout said.
The Cubs' lineup persisted of Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ (switch), Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly, Carlos Santana (switch), Dansby Swanson, Justin Turner, Matt Shaw and finally the lone lefty batter in Pete Crow-Armstrong.
Peterson lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits with two walks and one strikeout. The Mets were forced to burn through their bullpen for 7.2 innings and use closer Edwin Diaz for two innings, who was working for the third straight game. This could cause problems for the next two games of the series.
On an evening where the Mets desperately needed Peterson to step up, the 30-year-old had a disaster of an outing. This has been a trend for him since August began (7.74 ERA). The Mets could've used a right-handed opener and brought Peterson in afterwards. That way the Cubs would've had to go to their bench early on.
Should the Mets find a way to make the postseason, it seems like a lock that Peterson will not be making a start in October. Instead, the team should be hoping that they can squeeze some production out of him as a reliever like they did last year in the playoffs.
Peterson is lined up to start again on the final day of the regular season against the Miami Marlins. However, it sounds like the club will instead use Peterson out of the bullpen as manager Carlos Mendoza hinted during postgame.
Finally a comeback
Despite falling behind 6-1, the Mets battled back to defeat the Cubs by a score of 9-7 behind Francisco Alvarez's clutch go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning.
After Swanson's costly error led to a fielder's choice RBI for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso's booming RBI single and Brandon Nimmo's three-run bomb tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the fifth inning.
Lindor had a homer of his own and three RBI on the night. Brooks Raley's big strikeout to escape Tyler Rogers' jam in the seventh plus Diaz's six-out save secured what was the Mets' largest comeback of the season.
The Mets are now 81-76 on the season and are back in the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot over the Cincinnati Reds with a one game lead with five games left to play.