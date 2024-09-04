David Peterson Sets New York Mets Record on His Birthday
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson threw another gem on Tuesday and it could not have come at a better time.
Peterson set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts in his six innings of work against the Boston Red Sox that helped lift the Mets to a 7-2 win and season-best 11 games over .500.
This start also had some more meaning for Peterson.
Not only did the lefty improve to 9-1 with a 2.75 ERA on the year, but he turned 29 on Tuesday and set a franchise record in the process.
Peterson's 11 strikeouts against Boston are the most by a Mets' starting pitcher on their birthday in team history. Peterson is also one of just 24 players in the major leagues to have double-digit birthday strikeout performances.
"Good performances do that for you, they build confidence," Peterson told reporters after his start.
With this latest strong outing by the former first-round draft selection, Peterson continues his impressive stretch of starts for the Mets in 2024 after missing the first two months of the regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason.
Peterson has been a major factor in the Mets' rotation, emerging as one of their best starters. In his last five outings, he has gone at least six innings. The Mets simply could not be more happy with the lefty's success this season as he has stepped up when they needed him the most.
After his first four seasons in the major leagues were filled with inconsistency as well as lingering injuries, the starting pitcher has seemingly found his groove. He will hope to keep that groove going as the Mets sit just half a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League behind the rival Atlanta Braves.