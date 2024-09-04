Inside The Mets

David Peterson Sets New York Mets Record on His Birthday

David Peterson set this New York Mets record during his dominant outing on Tuesday.

Logan VanDine

Sep 3, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) pitches in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson threw another gem on Tuesday and it could not have come at a better time.

Peterson set a new career-high with 11 strikeouts in his six innings of work against the Boston Red Sox that helped lift the Mets to a 7-2 win and season-best 11 games over .500.

This start also had some more meaning for Peterson.

Not only did the lefty improve to 9-1 with a 2.75 ERA on the year, but he turned 29 on Tuesday and set a franchise record in the process.

Peterson's 11 strikeouts against Boston are the most by a Mets' starting pitcher on their birthday in team history. Peterson is also one of just 24 players in the major leagues to have double-digit birthday strikeout performances.

"Good performances do that for you, they build confidence," Peterson told reporters after his start.

With this latest strong outing by the former first-round draft selection, Peterson continues his impressive stretch of starts for the Mets in 2024 after missing the first two months of the regular season after undergoing hip surgery in the offseason.

Peterson has been a major factor in the Mets' rotation, emerging as one of their best starters. In his last five outings, he has gone at least six innings. The Mets simply could not be more happy with the lefty's success this season as he has stepped up when they needed him the most.

After his first four seasons in the major leagues were filled with inconsistency as well as lingering injuries, the starting pitcher has seemingly found his groove. He will hope to keep that groove going as the Mets sit just half a game out of the final Wild Card spot in the National League behind the rival Atlanta Braves.

Published
Logan VanDine

LOGAN VANDINE

Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work on Yankees and Mets On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports.

Home/News