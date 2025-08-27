David Stearns gets brutally honest about Mets trade deadline acquisitions
The New York Mets made several moves before this year's MLB trade deadline in hopes of addressing some of the roster's biggest weaknesses before the postseason push.
After acquiring Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles about a week before the July 31 deadline, New York's front office made three more moves: acquiring former St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, getting right-handed reliever Trevor Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, and trading for center fielder Cedric Mullins from the Baltimore Orioles; all of which involved the Mets sending prospects back to these teams.
While these respective moves earned praise, some were expecting a bigger splash from Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, especially when it came to him making a move for a top-tier starting pitcher.
And given that the Mets' starting rotation has continued to struggle in August (aside from Nolan McLean), these questions about whether Stearns should have done more at the deadline have gotten louder.
David Stearns Sends Clear Message About Mets Trade Deadline Moves
Stearns was the guest on an August 26 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman. At one point in the episode, Stearns was asked bluntly about why he didn't go bigger at the deadline.
"It's about, first of all, what's available. And I guess there was some bigger stuff available; there were players with more control available. And we were involved in a number of those conversations. And ultimately, the price for those players can get really, really steep," Stearns said.
"Including players who are presently helping us win games at the major league level, and other players who are probably gonna help us win games at the major league level, either later this year or next year," Stearns added. "We're talking about elite prospects who we think are near-term major league contributors. And I just made the decision that those prices were too steep."
Stearns later added, "I recognize to this point, [as of] August 26, we've had some mixed results with some of those acquisitions. But I'm also pretty confident that we acquired really good players. And over the next month and a half, and into October, we're gonna see some really good performances out of those guys."
Stearns is surely alluding to Ryan Helsley, who has a 10.38 ERA in 8.2 innings pitched with the Mets since getting traded.
Regardless of Helsley's struggles to this point, Stearns deserves respect for bringing him on board to help New York win a World Series. And his continued confidence in Helsley speaks volumes.