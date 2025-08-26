Mets' David Stearns takes hard stance on Carlos Mendoza's job security
When the New York Mets hired longtime Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in November 2023, some eyebrows were raised among the Mets' fan base.
Not only did Mendoza have zero experience as a big league manager, but he also had a relatively unheralded professional coaching career, at least when compared to some of the other top candidates for the position. However, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns clearly saw something in Mendoza.
And Stearns' faith immediately paid dividends, as Mendoza led the Mets to an extremely impressive second half of the 2024 MLB season, which ended up with New York making it to their first NLCS appearance since the 2015 campaign.
There was a lot of hype around Mendoza after this 2024 season ended, and expectations were high regarding how far he could take the team in 2025 — especially after some of the offseason moves New York made, such as re-signing slugger Pete Alonso, acquiring Juan Soto via the biggest contract in sports history, and adding starting pitchers like Clay Holmes and Sean Manaea (the latter of whom re-signed as well).
Read more: Mets' Pete Alonso linked to 2 intriguing teams in free agency
And the hype appeared to be validated once the Mets started the 2025 season off with one of baseball's best records.
However, a lot of changed since that early season success.
David Stearns Speaks About Carlos Mendoza's Mets Job Security
New York has been one of baseball's worst teams over the past several months. While they still have a solid 70-61 record heading into their August 26 game against the Philadelphia Phillies, much of this is owed to that aforementioned early-season success. They have since conceded the NL East lead to the Phillies and will now have to produce a solid month if they're to earn an NL Wild Card spot.
Given the Mets' slide, some questions have come up about whether Mendoza is on the hot seat. However, David Stearns shut this down during an August 26 episode of The Show: A NY Post baseball podcast with Joel Sherman & Jon Heyman.
"Oh yeah. Mendy's doing a great job. He and I have a very good relationship. I think he's the right person for this job," Stearns said when asked whether it's safe to say Mendoza will be the Mets' coach next season, per an X post from New York Post Sports.
Stearns added, "I really enjoy working with him. And so, absolutely. Mendy is a very talented, skilled manager. He's a very good communicator. And I've enjoyed my hime with him."
Clearly Mets fans don't have to stress that they'll have another manager in 2026, regardless of how this current Mets campaign concludes.