David Stearns provides disappointing update on injured Mets slugger
At the beginning of May, New York Mets veteran Jesse Winker was placed on the 10-day injured list because of a right oblique strain that he suffered during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
While Winker had spent most of the season as a platoon DH alongside Starling Marte (Winker would typically get the start against right-handed pitchers) and had produced a .739 OPS in 67 at-bats, losing him was still a tough blow, if only because it posed matchup problems.
Read more: Tylor Megill chooses New York Mets Mount Rushmore
Oblique injuries are notorious for being extremely tricky to recover from, as they present a high risk of re-injury. And while there's no indication that Winker has re-injured his oblique, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns didn't provide the most positive message when addressing Winker's injury during a June 13 press conference.
"So Wink continues to progress through his movement screens, his hitting progressions. I think we're still multiple weeks away from a rehab assignment there, on Wink," Stearns said, per an X post from SNY.
This update on Winker could be much worse, which is clear by the fact that outfielder Jose Siri (who Stearns spoke about right after addressing Winker's status) has suffered a setback and will be missing an even longer amount of time after fracturing his tibia earlier this year.
Still, many Mets fans were hoping that Winker would be coming back to the team sooner rather than later. And this update from Stearns suggests that the 31-year-old might not be back on the field until after the MLB All-Star break.