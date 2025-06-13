Tylor Megill chooses New York Mets Mount Rushmore
The New York Mets franchise has produced a plethora of superstars and icons of the sport over the years. Whether it's through home-grown players or massive trade and free agency acquisitions, New York has a knack for attracting the world's top talent, and the Mets have benefited from this several times.
However, few players have truly left a lasting impact on the franchise long after their respective playing careers have concluded. This is why a conversation about a New York Mets "Mount Rushmore" (when someone chooses four players that are seen as the most impactful or successful during their time playing for the organization) is always fascinating to hear.
And Mets hurler Tylor Megill revealed his own New York Mets Mount Rushmore during a recent appearance on the Shea Station podcast.
When asked about his Mets Mount Rushmore, Megill said, "You have to go Tom Seaver. Keith [Hernandez]... [Jerry] Koosman. [Koosman's #36] was the number I wanted when I first got called up.
"I mean, [David] Wright's getting his," Megill added, thus concluding his Mets Mount Rushmore being Seaver, Hernandez, Koosman, and Wright. He also added that Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry deserve to be considered, as does his teammate Francisco Lindor.
"Definition of a leader," Megill added of Lindor.
While this is certainly a respectable list from Megill, one could also make a case for other icons like Mike Piazza and Willie Mays.
What's for sure is that fans are hoping that other members on the Mets' current roster will have a case for making the team's Mount Rushmore by the time their careers have concluded.