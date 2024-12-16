Details Revealed on Juan Soto, Steve Cohen Post Mets Contract Celebration
The past week has surely felt like a continued celebration for the New York Mets and their fanbase.
Of course, this owed to the Mets signing superstar slugger Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract on December 8.
And if the Mets securing one of the sport's biggest superstars wasn't a cause of celebration enough, the fact that the Mets outbid their cross-town rival New York Yankees (who offered Soto a 16-year contract for $760 million) makes matters even more exciting.
Soto probably won't be balking at the price of a dinner for the rest of his life. However, despite having more than enough means to do so, he let Mets owner Steve Cohen foot the bill for their celebratory meal once Soto signed, which was relayed in a December 14 article from TMZ Sports.
"Juan Soto got an amazing dinner to go along with a $756 million contract on Thursday," the article wrote. "TMZ Sports has learned the Mets bought their new star and his family a steak feast to celebrate his formal signing with the team.
"We're told just a few hours after Soto put pen to orange-and-blue paper at Citi Field, Steve Cohen hosted the 26-year-old and his loved ones at the world-renowned Benjamin Prime in NYC," it continued.
"Soto grubbed on mozzarella and tomato salad... and for a main course, he had a ribeye (if you were wondering, he's a medium-plus temperature kind of guy).
"We're told the dinner also included a champagne toast -- and for dessert, he got a themed cake!" it added.
"The meal went about three hours -- and those there described Soto as down to earth and generous throughout all of it."
Mets fans are hoping this is the first of many dinner celebrations stemming from something Soto accomplished with his new team.