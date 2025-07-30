Did the Mets pay too much for Tyler Rogers?
One of the goals that the New York Mets wanted to accomplish ahead of the trade deadline was to upgrade the bullpen, and they have accomplished that.
Over the weekend, they landed left-handed reliever Gregory Soto from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for pitching prospects Wellington Aracena and Cameron Foster. And on Wednesday afternoon, on the eve of the deadline, the Mets completed another deal; this time, they acquired right-hander Tyler Rogers from the San Francisco Giants, one of the best bullpen weapons in baseball over the past few years.
There is no doubt that Rogers, despite his unorthodox pitching style, will help bridge the late-game gap to closer Edwin Diaz as one of the toughest righties to hit in baseball. Instead of generating swings and misses, the 34-year-old generates a ton of soft contact with a submarine delivery and doesn’t issue walks, which has been an issue at times for the Mets' bullpen.
But while Rogers is certainly a nice addition and upgrade for New York, the price they paid is eye-popping: the Mets traded right-handed reliever José Buttó, right-handed pitcher Blade Tidwell, and outfield prospect Drew Gilbert to the Giants.
It would be fair, at first glance, to say that New York was fleeced, especially when taking into consideration that Rogers could be a rental, set to hit free agency after the season is over. Tidwell was ranked No. 10 in a deep Mets system, while Gilbert was No. 12; both could easily be top 10 prospects with San Francisco.
Including either one of those players, let alone both of them, would have raised eyebrows. But adding an established big leaguer in Buttó to round out the deal out certainly gives the impression that Buster Posey got the best of New York on this deal. All three players have years of control as well; Buttó has a 3.45 career ERA in 167 innings in the major leagues and isn’t a free agent until 2030, Tidwell made his MLB debut on May 4 this year, and Gilbert is still in Triple-A and yet to debut.
There is a chance the Mets traded three potential contributors to the Giants in exchange for what could end up being only two months of Rogers. That just goes to show how expensive the relief pitching market is going to be around the league, with a non-closer commanding such a strong package in return.