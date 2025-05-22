Inside The Mets

Did Tylor Megill's latest start complicate things for the Mets' rotation?

The Mets may have some tough decisions to make for their rotation.

Logan VanDine

May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

If Wednesday's start against the Boston Red Sox was a last-chance effort for Tylor Megill to remain in the New York Mets' rotation, he certainly made an impression.

After three bad starts for Megill, the right-hander was dominant for most of his start against the Red Sox. In 4.2 innings of work, Megill gave up just one earned run on four hits with one free pass while tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts. Even though he lasted just 4.2 innings, Megill came out of the gate looking very sharp, with the only blemishes coming in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Boston scored its only run on two infield hits, thanks to a bad throw to first base by Megill and Francisco Lindor failing to turn a double play. A hit by pitch and a walk also occurred in the inning, which resulted in the Red Sox scoring their lone run on the night on a sacrifice fly by Jarren Duran and forcing Megill to leave his encouraging outing early.

Read More: Mets' Paul Blackburn aces final rehab start with Syracuse

Even though the fifth inning may have dampened his start, Megill still fared well against a tough Red Sox lineup.

It is safe to say that the Mets and Megill needed this outing. After pitching to a 1.09 ERA in his first five starts of the season, the hurler saw his ERA balloon to 3.74; over his next four outings heading into his start against Boston, the righty posted a 7.23 mark. And after Paul Blackburn looked sharp in perhaps his last rehab start for the Syracuse Mets before he returns to the majors, many thought Megill may be the odd man out.

While Carlos Mendoza has not publicly indicated his plans with Blackburn once he's activated off the injured list, Megill made things complicated for New York regarding how they might form their rotation once he returns. With Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea also getting close to returning from their respective injuries, Megill, for at least his latest start against the Red Sox, made a compelling case that he is a starter.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News