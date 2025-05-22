Did Tylor Megill's latest start complicate things for the Mets' rotation?
If Wednesday's start against the Boston Red Sox was a last-chance effort for Tylor Megill to remain in the New York Mets' rotation, he certainly made an impression.
After three bad starts for Megill, the right-hander was dominant for most of his start against the Red Sox. In 4.2 innings of work, Megill gave up just one earned run on four hits with one free pass while tying his career-high with 10 strikeouts. Even though he lasted just 4.2 innings, Megill came out of the gate looking very sharp, with the only blemishes coming in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Boston scored its only run on two infield hits, thanks to a bad throw to first base by Megill and Francisco Lindor failing to turn a double play. A hit by pitch and a walk also occurred in the inning, which resulted in the Red Sox scoring their lone run on the night on a sacrifice fly by Jarren Duran and forcing Megill to leave his encouraging outing early.
Read More: Mets' Paul Blackburn aces final rehab start with Syracuse
Even though the fifth inning may have dampened his start, Megill still fared well against a tough Red Sox lineup.
It is safe to say that the Mets and Megill needed this outing. After pitching to a 1.09 ERA in his first five starts of the season, the hurler saw his ERA balloon to 3.74; over his next four outings heading into his start against Boston, the righty posted a 7.23 mark. And after Paul Blackburn looked sharp in perhaps his last rehab start for the Syracuse Mets before he returns to the majors, many thought Megill may be the odd man out.
While Carlos Mendoza has not publicly indicated his plans with Blackburn once he's activated off the injured list, Megill made things complicated for New York regarding how they might form their rotation once he returns. With Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea also getting close to returning from their respective injuries, Megill, for at least his latest start against the Red Sox, made a compelling case that he is a starter.