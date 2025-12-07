Pete Alonso predicted to sign with AL contender
With the MLB Winter Meetings slated to begin this week, will the New York Mets find out where their homegrown first baseman will end up?
In a December 7 article for Bleacher Report, Kerry Miller predicted that Pete Alonso would leave the Mets to sign with the Boston Red Sox.
"Signing Alonso and re-signing Alex Bregman is probably asking too much," Miller wrote. "But at least at third base, there are other quality options out there. They could give Alonso something like four years, $110M and then target either Kazuma Okamoto or Eugenio Suárez for a good deal less than what Bregman would cost."
"And if they do want Alonso, they'd better move quickly," Miller added. "Because if he signs elsewhere, the next-best option among free agents is either Luis Arraez or Ryan O'Hearn, which (all due respect to those guys) is a colossal drop."
Since the start of the offseason, Alonso has been linked to the Red Sox because his wife, Haley, is a Boston native, and Fenway Park is a hitter-friendly ballpark for a power bat like Alonso's. Notably, the Green Monster in left field is among the shortest in baseball distance-wise, which gives the right-handed hitting Alonso an easy target to hit over.
The Polar Bear opted out of the two-year, $54 million deal he signed with the Amazins' last offseason and is reportedly looking for a large payday after stringing together an exceptional season offensively. The now 31-year-old batted .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs, 126 RBI (second in all of baseball behind Kyle Schwarber) and an OPS of .871. He also appeared in every regular-season game for the Mets for the second year in a row.
Despite David Stearns expressing how much he would like to have the power-hitting first baseman back next year and potentially for the rest of his playing career, Boston seems poised to add Alonso's bat to their lineup. They are especially motivated to improve the roster after making their first playoff appearance in four years, where they fell to the New York Yankees in three games in the AL Wild Card Series.
The Red Sox, however, are also hoping to re-sign All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman; like Alonso, the fellow Scott Boras client opted out of the three-year, $120 million deal he inked with them last winter.
Alonso's market was quiet last offseason, which led him to sign that short-term deal to remain in Flushing. But now it seems that when the slugger signs a contract this winter, it will be with either the Mets or the Red Sox.
Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan