Do the New York Mets have enough starting pitching depth?
You can never have too much pitching. And since spring training began on Feb. 17, the New York Mets have lost a pair of starters in Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) to injury.
The Mets responded by signing veteran right-handed pitcher José Ureña to a minor league deal on Thursday. They also have Tylor Megill, Griffin Canning and Paul Blackburn who will likely serve as rotation depth. But do the Mets have enough arms? That remains to be seen.
It's not a promising sign that Manaea and Montas will miss the beginning of the regular season. Kodai Senga is also coming off an injury plagued 2024 campaign, which saw him pitch just 5.1 innings last year before returning to serve as an opener in the postseason.
Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana is still available and it's no secret that the 36-year-old wants to return to Queens after posting a 3.18 ERA in the second half of last season. He also had a 3.14 ERA across 14.1 innings (three starts) in the postseason.
It is still a bit of a mystery regarding the Mets' reluctance to re-sign Quintana; especially since the southpaw tossed 170.1 innings in 2024. If you combine postseason play, Quintana hurled a total of 184.2 innings, which is impressive.
Quintana turned down a contract offer from the Pittsburgh Pirates, who then pivoted to lefty Andrew Heaney, per MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided. Pittsburgh reportedly offered Quintana more than the $5.25 million they gave to Heaney.
Prior to the Manaea injury, Mike Puma of The New York Post reported that the Mets moved in a different direction earlier in the offseason despite Quintana wanting to return.
Mets On SI reported that Quintana would love a reunion with the team. That said, the Mets have yet to budge on bringing back the reliable innings-eater even after Montas and Manaea went down.
Ureña was the pivot move following the Manaea injury, however, the Mets should consider bringing in at least one more arm to bolster their depth after losing two of their most important starters to long-term injuries.
The Mets have Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Griffin Canning, Megill, Blackburn and now Ureña. But Quintana remains available and makes too much sense to help bolster the club's starting rotation depth.