Edwin Diaz's expected Mets contract decision raises eyebrows
While several aspects of the New York Mets' roster deserve blame for their historic second-half collapse, one of the most glaring is the bullpen.
New York's pitching staff had a collective 4.74 ERA after the 2025 MLB All-Star break, which was 25th in MLB. While the relief corps had a collective 3.93 ERA, which ranked 15th in the league, the reason it wasn't worse was that the bullpen pitched well in the first few months of the season. However, the staff's inability to sustain this success down the stretch played a significant role in their downfall.
One Mets reliever who can't be blamed is superstar closer Edwin Diaz. Unlike his peers, Diaz produced a fantastic 2025 campaign, which included him posting a minuscule 1.63 ERA to go along with 28 saves (in 31 opportunities) and 98 strikeouts in 66.1 innings pitched.
It's hard to imagine where the Mets would have been without Diaz as their closer. But this is a potential reality that the franchise might face in 2026.
Insider Gets Clear About Edwin Diaz Opt Out Decision
Diaz has the opportunity to opt out of the final two years and $37 million of his contract with the Mets this upcoming offseason. And in an October 2 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman asserted that Diaz is "almost sure" to opt out of this deal and become an unrestricted free agent.
While this is obviously not ideal for New York, the good news is that Heyman noted the Mets will surely try to re-sign him. And Diaz has indicated in the past that he would like to return to New York so long as they give him the contract he deserves.
Spotrac predicts that Diaz will receive a four-year, $70 million deal this offseason. This is in line with the four-year, $72 million deal that Tanner Scott signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, back when Scott was still considered one of the sport's best bullpen pieces.
Diaz is certainly worth at least that much, given how consistent he has been for the past decade. And David Stearns and the rest of the front office surely understand how crucial he is to this team's success.
So while Diaz is probably going to test the free agency waters, Mets fans don't need to panic about their best relief pitcher potentially playing elsewhere next season. At least, they don't need to panic quite yet.