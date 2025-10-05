Mets make bleak admission about potential star free agency target
During a September 3 live stream with Bleacher Report, MLB Insider Jon Heyman asserted that the New York Mets will be in play to sign New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger in free agency, given that he opts out of his $25 million player option for the 2026 season (which he is expected to).
"Bellinger, I think the other likely landing spot would be the Mets. The Mets have a free agent in center field, in Mullins, who hasn't done great there, by the way... And first base, with Alonso.. So they've got [Bellinger's] positions [available]. Bellinger would be a fit," Heyman continued.
"I've heard the Mets do like Bellinger," he added.
It's no surprise that the Mets would have an interest in Bellinger. The two-time MLB All-Star, 2019 NL MVP, and 2020 World Series champion just finished a 2025 regular season where he hit .272 with an .814 OPS, 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. Not to mention that he can play multiple positions on defense, is elite at all of them, and seems to be a great guy to have in the clubhouse.
If Mets slugger turned free agent Pete Alonso ends up signing elsewhere, not only could Bellinger potentially replace him at first base, but he could serve as the insurance behind Juan Soto in the Mets' lineup like Alonso did in 2025.
Insider Makes Clear Admission About Cody Bellinger's Free Agency Interest
During that aforementioned live stream, Jon Heyman made it clear multiple times that he has heard Bellinger is loving his time spent with the Yankees after being traded from the Chicago Cubs last offseason (which the Yankees did to help atone for losing Soto).
He also noted that Bellinger would likely prefer to remain with the Yankees. And he reiterated this in an October 2 article, where he said that while Bellinger is a great fit with the Mets, even the Mets' front office is admitting that they don't think it's likely they'll get him because of his desire to remain in the Bronx.
While that may be true, most thought that Juan Soto was almost certainly going to re-sign with the Yankees in free agency last offseason before the Mets came in and swooped him away at the 11th hour. Perhaps they can also sway Bellinger's decision and end up with another elite left-handed ex-Yankees superstar.