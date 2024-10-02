Edwin Diaz's Status For Game 2 of Mets-Brewers Wild Card Series Revealed
The New York Mets are just one win away from the National League Division Series.
New York's bullpen is also in great shape as they attempt to clinch; in their 8-4 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets needed to use only two relief pitchers thanks to a six-inning outing from starter Luis Severino. Jose Butto also provided length by pitching two clean innings, while Ryne Stanek pitched a perfect ninth.
As a result, New York will have nearly all of their high-leverage arms available. Most notably, closer Edwin Diaz will be ready to pitch on Wednesday if needed in a save situation; SNY's Andy Martino reported that Diaz "feels great" and is good to go.
Diaz has seen an extremely heavy workload this week; he's thrown a combined 66 pitches in three innings across Sunday and Monday, with a 40-pitch outing on Monday. This left him completely unavailable to pitch on Tuesday, but the Mets managed to avoid a save situation.
In addition to Diaz, the Mets will also have key setup man Phil Maton available for Wednesday's game. The 31-year-old had taken the mound on three straight days (Saturday, Sunday, and the first game of Monday's doubleheader) and threw 50 pitches across those appearances.
In sharp contrast, the Brewers were only able to get four innings out of starter Freddy Peralta in the first game, so they will likely need to use their entire bullpen and even some starters to win two games and save their season.
The Mets and Brewers will continue their series at 7:38 PM ET; Sean Manaea will start for New York against Milwaukee's Frankie Montas.