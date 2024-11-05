ESPN Calls Mets Best Fit For Top Free Agent 'Not Named Juan Soto'
The New York Mets are expected to make a splash in free agency this offseason. In addition to likely being in play for Juan Soto and trying to re-sign Pete Alonso, New York will need to address the current holes in their starting rotation.
And what better way to do than by signing a former Cy Young Award winner?
A November 1 article from ESPN's David Schoenfield listed the Mets as the top free agency fit for who he deems the best player on the market not named Juan Soto: former Baltimore Orioles pitcher Corbin Burnes.
"The Mets are the clear fit here for the best starting pitcher available, with a combination of need and money to spend," Schoenfield wrote. "Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana and Luis Severino are all free agents, so that's 94 starts New York needs to replace. Those three were solid in 2024 and the Mets could re-sign any of them, but Burnes would give them one of the few legitimate -- and durable -- aces around.
"They're losing about $180 million off the 2024 payroll so there is plenty of owner Steve Cohen's money to spend. Sure, they will pursue Soto, but adding a top-of-the-rotation starter is just as vital," Schoenfield added.
This is not the first time that the Mets have been linked to Burnes. Regardless of whether they end up acquiring him, it seems certain that New York's combination of having money to spend and having made an NLCS appearance in 2024 will make them a prime free agency destination.
Mets fans can expect a lot of excitement this offseason.